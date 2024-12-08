First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.64 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 65.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.46.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

