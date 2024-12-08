First National Bank of Omaha Sells 6,327 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

