Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.