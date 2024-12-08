Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

