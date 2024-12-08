GensoKishi Metaverse 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.58 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,737,602 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

