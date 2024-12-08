Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

FDIS opened at $101.69 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

