HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 164.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. This represents a 46.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $575.73 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.75. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.37 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

