Headinvest LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after buying an additional 214,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $87.06 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

