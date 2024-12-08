Headinvest LLC Sells 709 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 681,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,890,000 after purchasing an additional 62,705 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day moving average is $169.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.85 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.