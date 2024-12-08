Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50,375 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up 0.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

