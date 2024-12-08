Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of RH by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $566,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RH by 141.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.73.

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $376.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.67. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.43 and a fifty-two week high of $398.22. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.