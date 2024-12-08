Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.36 and a 52 week high of $166.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $992,669.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,782,214.76. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,935 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

