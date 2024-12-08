Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,640 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zeta Global worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner bought 7,975 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $26.18 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

