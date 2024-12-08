Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 406,005 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,604,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,005 shares during the period. SunOpta comprises about 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of SunOpta worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SunOpta by 139.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $60,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Trading Down 1.3 %

STKL stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $99,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,430. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,977.43. This represents a 53.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STKL. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

