Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brunswick by 17.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,010,000 after buying an additional 452,116 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1,120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 354,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after buying an additional 325,574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 222,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,907,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BC opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,130.52. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.