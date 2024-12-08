Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. Eagle Materials accounts for about 3.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $46,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 30.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,801,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,432,000 after acquiring an additional 878,400 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,111,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 500,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,904,000 after purchasing an additional 158,171 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,189,000 after buying an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,846,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total value of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $5,482,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $296.70 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.68 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

