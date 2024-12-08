Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,439,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $1,179,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.61 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.