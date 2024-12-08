iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,654 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21.

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

