iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,700 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.89.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average is $114.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

