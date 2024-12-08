Ignition (FBTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $69.80 Million

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Ignition token can currently be bought for $100,303.79 or 1.00170707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $69.80 million and approximately $102,504.11 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99,586.25 or 0.99454111 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,904.05 or 0.98772821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 696 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 695.95047178. The last known price of Ignition is 99,766.94655478 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $154,219.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.