IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,548,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,179,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,208,000 after acquiring an additional 112,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.