IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $662,000 Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 21.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RxSight news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $173,518.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,183.76. This represents a 25.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $143,078.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,695.68. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,807 shares of company stock worth $3,202,275. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RxSight stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.11. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

