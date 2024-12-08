Injective Protocol (INJ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $191.36 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.51 or 0.00032516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $191.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,848,020 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

