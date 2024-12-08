Insider Selling: Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Director Sells 1,097 Shares of Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Max Holtzman sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $45,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Agrify Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. Agrify Co. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 10.31.
About Agrify
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agrify
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.