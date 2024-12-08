Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

