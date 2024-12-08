Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166.90 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.10). 101,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 121,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.07).

Intercede Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercede Group news, insider Tina Whitley bought 24,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £201.80 ($257.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999,998.60 ($6,372,672.19). Also, insider Nitil Patel purchased 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,436.48 ($3,105.38). 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.