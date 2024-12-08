Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Mosaic Financial Group LLC

Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $215,600,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,880.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,530,000 after buying an additional 389,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.55. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $386.96 and a 1-year high of $526.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

