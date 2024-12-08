Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 600 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,254,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 362.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 252,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS opened at $194.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.70 and a twelve month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

