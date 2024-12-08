Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $507,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.5 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,741,500. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.48.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

