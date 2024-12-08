iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys New Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AES by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

AES Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AES opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. AES’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

