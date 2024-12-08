iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $390,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.22.

NYSE HUBB opened at $461.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.06 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.29 and its 200 day moving average is $406.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

