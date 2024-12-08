iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $407,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 445,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 750,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

