iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.28 and traded as high as $22.52. iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 64,106 shares traded.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 152,044 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 284.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 94,091 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

