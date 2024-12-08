Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $13.85. 75,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 37,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

