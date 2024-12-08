Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 1,271.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,959 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 578,678 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,488,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 73,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,044,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 147,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $2,592,889.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,693.28. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $106,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,935. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,741 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

