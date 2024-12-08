K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares of 13,400 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 349,005 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

