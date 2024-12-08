K2 Principal Fund L.P. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $301,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2,298.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

