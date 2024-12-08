K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $386,000 in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.19% of Gores Holdings IX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance
GHIX opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $11.14.
About Gores Holdings IX
