K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 409,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $498,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PMT opened at $13.56 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $80.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.