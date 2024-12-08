K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 6,740 Shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 2.21% of Golden Star Acquisition worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC increased its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 4,920.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 71,990 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GODN opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.90.

Golden Star Acquisition Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Star Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

