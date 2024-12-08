Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Holdings Decreased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $517.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is -30.34%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

