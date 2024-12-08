Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $251,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after purchasing an additional 307,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,984 shares during the period. Westwind Capital grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7,614.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 46,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after buying an additional 45,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $23,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,323,500. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $27,790,888 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $623.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.56. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $638.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

