Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121,525 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.88%.

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,075,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

