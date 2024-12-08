L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $32,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $203,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $234.64 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.