L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $32,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $203,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
LHX opened at $234.64 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.