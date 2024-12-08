Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,159 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,207,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 104,146 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,389,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,142,000 after acquiring an additional 235,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 45,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.