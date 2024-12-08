Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,255,000 after buying an additional 3,781,621 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,815,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 752,771 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,785,000 after purchasing an additional 544,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,779,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

