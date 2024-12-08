Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $887,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 115,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $302.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $226.71 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.26.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

