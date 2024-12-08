Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS JCPB opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.