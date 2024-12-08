Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after buying an additional 1,113,747 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 91.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,109,076 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $1,438,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,996,993.86. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,465 shares of company stock worth $96,015,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.09. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

