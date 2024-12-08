Main Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Main Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $30,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $149.41 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.33.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.