Mark Anand Telang Buys 805 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Anand Telang bought 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,962.47.

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$23.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. MEG Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$22.79 and a one year high of C$33.70.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.2734628 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEG Energy

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.